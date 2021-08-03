The Slow Decline Of Air India’s Boeing 747 Operations
This week the Indian Government confirmed that Air India will not dispose of its last remaining B747-400s, although none are currently scheduled to operate in the rest of 2021. This is in stark contrast to large numbers of carriers withdrawing fuel-inefficient quadjets in the wake of COVID. Air India has four B747-400s parked – VT-ESO, VT-ESP, VT-EVA, VT-EVB – with an average age of 26.1 years. We look at the type’s operation.simpleflying.com
Comments / 0