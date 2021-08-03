The Slow Decline Of Air India’s Boeing 747 Operations

Air France has a rich history when it comes to quadjets. The Boeing 747 in all its forms was part of the carrier’s fleet for decades, and it has operated almost every variant of the ‘jumbo jet.’ More recently, the double-decker A380 gave it extra capacity on long-haul routes. However, since the turn of the century, the number of Air France quadjets has fallen from around 70 to none at all. Let’s take a look at how this happened.