Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Slow Decline Of Air India’s Boeing 747 Operations

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the Indian Government confirmed that Air India will not dispose of its last remaining B747-400s, although none are currently scheduled to operate in the rest of 2021. This is in stark contrast to large numbers of carriers withdrawing fuel-inefficient quadjets in the wake of COVID. Air India has four B747-400s parked – VT-ESO, VT-ESP, VT-EVA, VT-EVB – with an average age of 26.1 years. We look at the type’s operation.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 747#Europe#The Indian Government#Covid#Vt Esp#Vt Eva#Vt Evb#Air India#Iata#744s#Oag#Indian#Uae#Saudi#London Heathrow#Delhi Heathrow Jfk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How A British Airways 747 Once Flew 825mph

British Airways’ Boeing 747s used to be a common sight on the lucrative route between London Heathrow and New York JFK. However, they were more than just an iconic way to cross the North Atlantic Ocean. Indeed, one such jumbo jet once broke the record for the fastest flight on this route, reaching a maximum speed of 825 mph (1,328 km/h). But how?
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Much Is A Boeing 777-300ER Worth In 2021?

The Boeing 777-300ER is one of the most successful widebody aircraft for Boeing. According to the North American OEM, it has received 879 gross orders for this model since its rollout in 2002. At its peak, a new B777-300ER was valued at US$150 million but, how much is it worth now?
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing Yet To Launch New Midsize Aircraft

As Airbus’ A321XLR makes steady progress towards a first test flight in 2022, we’re reminded that Boeing’s anticipated new aircraft has yet to be launched. Plans for the new middle-of-the-market jet underwent a massive overhaul in January 2020 at the hands of the new CEO (at the time), David Calhoun. Since then, not much news has surfaced regarding Boeing’s next move in this market segment.
Worlddallassun.com

India-UK airfare rises to Rs 4 L, IAS officer complains

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Alarmed at skyrocketing flight fares between India and the UK, a senior IAS officer has formally lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry. Sanjeev Gupta, a senior IAS officer of 1985 batch said the inflated fares come at a time when...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

JetBlue Readies For Launch Of Disruptive Transatlantic Flights

Back in late May, US carrier officially announced what the aviation world had been anticipating for months: Its entry into the transatlantic market. Set to commence just a few days from now, on August 11th, the airline will start off with nonstop service between New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR). This will be bolstered by service to London Gatwick at the end of September. Here’s what you need to know about this service when it launches this Wednesday.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Crazy Stunt: Emirates Flight Attendant Stands On Top Of The Burj Khalifa

Dubai International Airport (DXB)-based Emirates Airline has taken its latest ad campaign to new heights by having a person dressed as an Emirates flight attendant stand on top of the Burj Khalifa. At 828 meters (2,717 ft), high the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building globally and not a place you would want to fall from.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

IndiGo Awards Gold Medal Olympian Free Flights For A Year

As India celebrates its first Olympic gold medal in 12 years, IndiGo is offering the champion its highest honor. The low-cost airline is offering Neeraj Chopra free flights for an entire year to celebrate his victory. Let’s find out more. Humility. As Neeraj Chopra returns to India with sports’ highest...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Qatar Airways Debuts Two New Gateways in Africa

Qatar Airways enhanced its presence in Southern Africa with the launch of a new linked service between Doha and Lusaka, Zambia and Harare, Zimbabwe. To mark this milestone, the new linked service was inaugurated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the award-winning Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.
Worldsimpleflying.com

What Happened To Swiss Regional Airline Fly Baboo?

Switzerland’s convenient location in central Europe means that even carriers with a more regional focus can still serve a myriad of international destinations. One such airline was Geneva-based Fly Baboo SA, known in short as simply Baboo. This carrier operated various interesting routes from 2003 to 2010, but what exactly happened to it?
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Just How Small Was The Original Boeing 737?

The Boeing 737 is the most sold jet aircraft and has been in production for over 50 years. With the newest 737 MAX variants entering service now, it is easy to forget the Original Series aircraft that launched in the late 1960s. In particular, how small they were compared to the 737s flying today.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

From 70 To 0: The Demise Of Air France’s Quadjets

Air France has a rich history when it comes to quadjets. The Boeing 747 in all its forms was part of the carrier’s fleet for decades, and it has operated almost every variant of the ‘jumbo jet.’ More recently, the double-decker A380 gave it extra capacity on long-haul routes. However, since the turn of the century, the number of Air France quadjets has fallen from around 70 to none at all. Let’s take a look at how this happened.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The 1950s’ French Jet: The Story Of The Sud Aviation Caravelle

The Sud Aviation Caravelle was the first jet airliner to enter production in continental Europe. While this aircraft often goes under the radar, it was one of the groundbreaking planes that pioneered jet aviation in the 1950s. A new requirement. The SE 210 Caravelle was designed following the French Secretariat...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

Atlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

New Widebody: When Will The CRAIC C929 Take Flight?

The CR929, which is being developed under a joint venture known as China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation (CRAIC), is gearing up to make significant strides this year. Looking to disrupt the widebody market, the aircraft is expected to hit the skies by the time this decade is over. Let’s take a look at the timeline.
Worlddallassun.com

First flight from Goa takes off for UAE

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 7 (ANI): With the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) lifting a ban for transit travellers for six countries including India, the first UAE-bound flight left from Goa Airport with 30 passengers on Friday morning after a long gap in the pandemic. Besides India, the ban has...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Etihad Airways Ramps Up UK Flights

In a statement released on August 6, 2021, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways says it is ramping up flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to the United Kingdom. The move by the Gulf carrier follows the United Kingdom government’s decision to add the United Arab Emirates to its amber list of counties.
Aerospace & Defenseseattleindian.com

DGCA seeks India-UK airfare details from airlines

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Civil aviation regulator DGCA has sought details of airlines' fares for the India-UK route. The development comes amid a uproar among the air travellers over high airfares as India-UK flights restart on Sunday after a pause of around three and half months. The minimum one-way...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Record Smashing: What Is The Longest Airbus A380 Flight?

The Airbus A380 is the largest commercial passenger aircraft ever built. While the jet is designed for long-haul operations, it’s not as well known for its range when compared to efficient twinjets like the Boeing 787-8, Boeing 777-200LR, and Airbus A350-900ULR. Despite this, the aircraft type still manages to connect some impressive city pairs- even now when travel demand is relatively week. Let’s look at the Airbus A380’s longest flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy