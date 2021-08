ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – For his multitude of accomplishments in IMSA racing, Jordan Taylor had never claimed a pole position at Road America. Until now. In difficult conditions Saturday afternoon middling between wet and drying, Taylor guided the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to the top qualifying spot in GT Le Mans (GTLM) for the IMSA SportsCar Weekend race on Sunday. While it was the 19th pole position of Taylor’s stellar career, it was his first at Road America – a favorite track among nearly every driver.