ALBANY - Terry Bourgeois dedicated part of his life to serving our country in the military, and now, he's fighting a new battle. "I was willing to give up my life for my country, but there's more people that are lost to cancer every single year than all the wars we ever fought," Bourgeois said. "When I learned that, it was the second time I raised my hand, and I said I'm in this fight because we are going to do something about this."