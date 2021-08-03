Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Car buying demand causes some used cars to cost more than their newest models

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDdR0_0bG7ZLTY00

The COVID pandemic is impacting the price of used cars. In some cases, you will pay more for a used car than the newest model.

This record surge in used car prices is due to a global microchip shortage.

iSeeCars latest analysis of more than 470,000 new and used cars from the 2019 and 2020 model years listed for sale, show the price gap between new and used has gotten smaller and in some cases, the used version is more expensive than the newest model. For the Raleigh and Durham metropolitan area, iSeeCars.com found that the used Chrysler 300 costs about 11% more than the new model, a GMC Sierra 1500 used will cost you a little more than $3,900 compared to new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FCez_0bG7ZLTY00

Courtesy of iSeeCars.com. Full study can be found here.

iSeeCars has a wide range of vehicle listings, filtered geographically, by make, model year, and mileage price, helping you identify not just which cars are best for certain kinds of categories or characteristics, but also which are the best deals when buying.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer says, "If you're a consumer, and you're shopping right now, your power of negotiation isn't what it was a year or fifteen months ago." Adding, "That doesn't mean you shouldn't still find a good deal, or try to find a good deal. That's why we're trying to help consumers identify not only which cars have gone up the most, but also which cars have gone up the least over the last year."

Despite the demand being so high and supply low right now for car buying, there are ways you can still get a good deal.

"If you can be more flexible, that's very helpful in terms of everything from color and options to even model choices. And of course location, you can widen your spectrum and how far you'll go to get the car, how far you might drive to get the car," Brauer said.

If you don't desperately need a new car right now, industry experts say if you can wait at least six months they expect the supply chain on new and used cars to be better.

Comments / 1

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#The Used#Covid#Iseecars Com#Chrysler#Gmc Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Car And Driver Not Happy With Cost Of Tesla Model 3 Maintenance

While some are reporting that moving to a Tesla Model 3 from a gas car has brought them savings, particularly on maintenance, it seems not everybody is on board. Car and Driver (C&D) has been running a long term Model 3 for over 30,000 miles now and its most recent update, the publication specifically points out "actual savings in service costs is turning out to be quite minimal."
Buying Carsactionnewsjax.com

Is Your Used Car Worth More Right Now?

Economic factors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in higher-than-normal prices for vehicles. According to vehicle valuation site Edmunds.com, new vehicle prices appear to be leveling off, but it's a very different story when it comes to used cars. What Are Used Cars Worth Right Now?. "Used vehicle...
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Some dealers struggle to stock used car lots

The demand for used cars has some lots depleted, and salesmen struggling to keep up. It's a story that plays out not only statewide, but across the nation. "It has been a struggle throughout the year, but we have been able to source vehicles from a different avenues," said Matthew Hensley, general manager of Midway Motors in Newton.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Buying a New vs. Used Car: Advantages of Each Option

There are a lot of questions involved in the process of buying a car, but the first, simplest one is probably the most important: Should you buy new or used? To help you choose, we’ve laid out the advantages of both below. Keep in mind that although there are more advantages listed on the new side, the pros in the used column are big ones and in many cases can be more to your advantage.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Used cars go for thousands more during nationwide boom

Melanie and Thomas Kurtz knew the used car market was a seller’s game when they made the trip from their Grand Rapids, Ohio, home to the Central Avenue strip of car dealerships in West Toledo on Monday. On Friday, Ms. Kurtz sold her used vehicle to a dealership in Fort...
Carscarthrottle.com

Here's Your Chance To Buy Some Of Richard Hammond's Cars And Bikes

The TV presenter and The Grand Tour host is having a chunk of his car/bike collection auctioned to help fund his burgeoning restoration business. Richard Hammond is getting in on the car restoration game. The Grand Tour host and former Top Gear man is establishing ‘The Smallest Cog’, a business that’ll be covered in an upcoming Discovery show with the working title ‘Richard Hammond’s Workshop‘. A cash injection is needed to get things moving, though, to be provided by the sale of a good chunk of Hammond’s extensive bike and car collection via Silverstone Auctions.
CarsCarscoops

Counterfeit Car Parts Are Often More Profitable Than Drugs And Business Is Booming

A number of automakers are facing chip and part shortages, but the market for counterfeit components is booming. According to Daimler’s head of Legal Product Intellectual Property, Florian Adt, over 1.7 million counterfeit products were confiscated in 2020 and the company supported or initiated more than 550 raids. That’s a slight increase from 2019, which is somewhat surprising as the automaker noted numerous raids had to be postponed as many courts were temporarily closed.
CarsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Subaru Recalls More than 165,000 Cars and SUVs

A potentially faulty fuel pump has led to the recall of more than 165,000 vehicles. According to Consumer Reports, six different Subaru models and one Toyota model are impacted. The fuel pump problem could lead to sudden engine failure, which increases the probability of a crash. The models included in...
CarsTelegraph

The 10 best electric cars to buy in 2021, from the Kia e-Niro to Tesla Model 3

The Government has announced that, by 2030, no purely petrol or diesel cars will be allowed to be sold brand new in the UK and that, by 2035, hybrids will be banned too. In other words, in 14 years’ time, the UK’s new car sales market will be almost entirely electric. That means manufacturers have until then to get a range of electric models on sale and available to us to replace the vast array of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars currently on offer.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan costs up to $2,100 more than outgoing model

The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan crossover SUV comes with a new look, updated technology, and a higher price, according to VW pricing announced this week. New wheel sizes and a new nose with an available light bar spanning the grille define the outward changes, and VW has streamlined its four trim levels to S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. Heated front seats and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster headline the interior upgrades.
Economyinsideevs.com

NIO Electric Car Sales More Than Double In July 2021

NIO reports that in July it sold 7,931 electric cars (up 125% year-over-year), which is near the record of over 8,000 in June. It appears that in recent months, the company operates at its maximum manufacturing capacity and that there is still potential for more. The sales of the ES6...
CarsMotley Fool

The Surprising Reason a Lower-Priced Car Could Cost More to Insure

It all depends on the loss history. Many factors affect the price of auto insurance, including the specific car being insured. As a general rule, it costs more to purchase coverage for more expensive vehicles. That's because the car insurance company would have to pay out more money if the car was stolen -- and the chances of a theft may be higher.
Vernon, CTJournal Inquirer

Cost of new cars means more business for mechanics

Many mechanics across north-central Connecticut have seen a flood of new business from customers holding onto their old vehicles in the face of inflated prices for new and used cars. “During the day, we have so many cars in the lot we can hardly move around,” said Larry Guillemette, who...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Car Buying Mistakes That Can Cost You a Lot of Money in 2021

With the recent chip shortage and subsequent new and used car inventory shortages, shopping for a car has been tough for most buyers. It’s currently a “seller’s market” as dealerships are low on inventory and now able to charge over the sticker price on some new cars. And while many buyers are choosing to wait until 2022 to possibly get a better deal, there are many others buying cars and paying too much money right now. Here are some car buying mistakes that you can make if you buy a car this year and in these conditions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy