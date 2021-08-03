Cancel
Watch: Beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman advance to the semifinal match

TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
Watch highlights from Day 11 at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo:

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Germany in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Norway's Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson's American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

