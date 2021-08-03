Cancel
Politics

Berry’s reservoir is closed as repairs to earthen dam, other parts get under way. Atlanta Gas pipeline work cancels annual Running Water Powwow.

Cover picture for the articleThis slideshow requires JavaScript. Hikers who frequent the reservoir at Berry College found some unexpected changes over the weekend. The area has been closed as some repairs are planned. Says Berry’s Chris Kozelle:. “The reservoir’s earthen dam, as well as the infrastructure that supplies water to the college, is scheduled...

