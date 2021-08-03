Obituaries: Norma Jane Steele Hurley, Johnny William Newman, Mrs. Betty Jean LaPean.

Mrs. Betty Jean LaPean, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. LaPean was born in Opelika, AL, on March 5, 1931, daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Woodard and Gertrude Bullock Woodard. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and was a member of North Broad Baptist Church. Mrs. LaPean had worked for Morrison’s Cafeteria in Riverbend Mall for several years then went to Hostess Bakery until retirement.