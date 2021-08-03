Search ends for missing woman as investigation continues in Polk County.

The search for a missing 83-year-old dementia patient continues Tuesday morning in Polk County. Barbara McCray of 540 Dugdown Road was last seen at her home at 6 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts and gray Nike tennis shoes, according to a release from the Polk County police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County E-911 at (770) 748-3400 or Detective Bowman at (678) 246-5107.