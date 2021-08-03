Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Health: No closing date on Redmond Regional sale to AdventHealth. ‘Our goal is to retain the Redmond Regional Medical Center employees.’

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a small ceremony today, Piedmont Healthcare will cut the ribbon on its purchase of what is now known as Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. The deal with Cartersville’s then parent company, HCA Healthcare, was announced in May and was finalized over the weekend. That leaves HCA’s other pending sale, Redmond...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Medical Care#Hca Healthcare#Piedmont Healthcare#Hca Healthcare#Adventhealth Gordon Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Visitation policy at Frankfort Regional Medical Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Regional Medical Center announced on Tuesday that starting August 4th at 7:30 am the visitation policy will change. Patients (including ER patients) are limited to one (1) adult visitor (age 16+) per day from 7:30 am – 8 pm (no switching out) Laboring mothers are...
Benton County, MOkmmo.com

BOTHWELL REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER ADDS FAMILY PRACTICE TO LIST OF CLINICS

Lincoln Family Medicine will join Bothwell Regional Health Center effective August 1, bringing Bothwell’s number of family practices to six. A press release says Lincoln Family Medicine, a primary care clinic in Benton County, is owned by Dr. Donald K. Allcorn, a long-time family physician. Keith Morrow, Bothwell Clinic Operations...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Longview Regional Medical Center limits patients to one visitor per day

Longview Regional Medical Center has changed general hospital visitation guidelines, effective today, to limit patients to one visitor per day. The hospital announced the change Monday on its Facebook page in a post that did not explicitly state the change was related to a rise in COVID-19 cases but did reference the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and recent mask update. Longview Regional Medical Center advises all guests to wear a mask and said full vaccination for visitors is preferred.
Trumbull County, OHWFMJ.com

Trumbull Regional Medical Center hosting hiring event Wednesday

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is looking to hire additional staff members this week. TRMC will host a hiring event Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at Trumbull Regional on the E. Market Street Bridge. There are full-time, part-time and per diem positions available in a variety of departments including nursing, food services,...
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Redmond/AdventHealth deal continues; buyer wants to retain Redmond employees. 56 COVID patients in Rome, Calhoun hospitals — and climbing. No masks for Rome Schools on Thursday. Tweaked job description posted for Floyd chief elections clerk.

Health: No closing date on Redmond Regional sale to AdventHealth; ‘Our goal is to retain the Redmond Regional Medical Center employees.’. 44 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Monday, up 10; dozen more in Gordon. ‘Delta’ surge pushes NW Georgia COVID cases to 35,001. Rome courts requiring masks — but not city schools.
Center, COMountain Mail

MAINTENANCE TECH Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Plant

MAINTENANCE TECH Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Plant Ops Department has a full-time opening for a Maintenance Tech. This position will include on call and weekend hours. You will be eligible for medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, retirement packages, and on site employee gym. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
Aiken, SCwfxg.com

Aiken Regional Medical Centers tightens up visitation hours.

AIKEN(WFXG)- Aiken Regional Medical Centers is tightening its visitation policy again after an increase in Covid-19 cases. To ensure the safety of patients and guests, starting Friday, July 30 visitation hours will be limited to 9 a.m. until 9 p.m with the following guidelines:. Emergency Department (ED): one visitor may...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is hiring! The Telluride Regional

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to fill a Behavioral Health Counselor [BHC] position. The BHC utilizes a variety of treatment approaches to work with primary care patients with associated mental and behavioral health needs. Service goals include, but are not limited to: providing prevention, early intervention and treatment services to patients referred by staff of TRMC to improve the functioning and coping skills of individuals and families. The BHC will also be responsible for coordinating patient care by linking patients to other services in the community/region, monitoring therapeutic clinical outcomes, and developing care plans to assist in accomplishing improved health. Competencies Required: The ideal candidate will have a Masters level degree in one of the recognized mental health professions, experience treating children, adolescents and families is required, experience in an integrated setting preferred, training in conducting mental health status examinations to establish differential diagnosis and treatment plans, Colorado State professional license required (or transferrable out of state license), LCSW preferred. Must have strong attention to detail and outstanding organizational and stress management skills. Fluency in English and Spanish is preferred. A competitive Salary and Benefits package is available and includes: Medical, Dental, Vision, Vacation, Sick Leave, 401(a) and 457 Retirement Plan options. This position is a full-time, [40 hr/wk], non-exempt position. The hourly rate for this position is $27/hr-$31/hr. Telluride Regional Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and healthcare provider, providing the highest quality, comprehensive Primary Care and exceptional Emergency & Trauma Services to all residents and visitors to our region. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all. Position will remain open until filled.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Southeast Regional Crisis Center

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Hospital Association says more than 500,000 adults in Minnesota have a mental illness, but only about half get treatment for it. On Monday, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center opened its doors in Rochester after many years in the making. The center is a collaboration between 10 southeast Minnesota counties, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, the southeast Minnesota NAMI chapter, health plan partners, and law enforcement.
Watertown, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Watertown Regional Medical Center welcomes new pain management providers

WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center announces the addition of three new providers to its Pain Management Clinic. On July 27, Dr. Maher Fattouh, Dr. Obinna Orji and Nurse Practitioner Chris Thomas joined a pain management staff already including Dr. Steven Donatello, Dr. Brian Curtin and Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Pugh.
Snow Shoe, PAState College

Mountaintop Area Medical Center to close

SNOW SHOE — The residents in the Snow Shoe community will soon have no option but to travel out of the area to receive medical care as the Mountaintop Area Medical Center plans to close by the end of August. The clinic, located at 402 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe...
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

DCH Regional Medical Center to keep remote COVID-19 vaccination clinic open on Fridays

The remote COVID-19 vaccination clinic at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa will remain open on Fridays. Previously, DCH Health System had announced that the drive-thru vaccination clinic would close after Aug. 6 because of a lack of demand. But, according to DCH's website, the hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 inpatient cases, with more than 90 percent of those patients being unvaccinated.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Silverberg joins Haywood Regional Medical Center

Haywood Regional Medical Center welcomes Arnold Silverberg, MD, to its staff. Dr. Silverberg will offer orthopaedics services to patients throughout Haywood County and beyond. His specialties include: hip replacement surgery, knee and partial knee replacement surgery and revisions and orthopaedic trauma, using minimally invasive techniques and computer/robotic assistance. Dr. Silverberg...
HealthTimes and Democrat

Regional Medical Center: Federal dollars boost finances

Federal COVID relief funds boosted the Regional Medical Center’s bottom line in June. RMC and Edisto Regional Health Services, its network of primary care offices, had a net income gain of $3,260 for the month of June. The system saw an operating loss for the month of $3.7 million, but...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Regional Health Awarded Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center Accreditation from The Joint Commission

Lakeland Regional Health is pleased to announce its Stroke Center is now designated an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission (TJC) receiving its Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy