Health: No closing date on Redmond Regional sale to AdventHealth. ‘Our goal is to retain the Redmond Regional Medical Center employees.’

The Telluride Regional Medical Center is seeking to fill a Behavioral Health Counselor [BHC] position. The BHC utilizes a variety of treatment approaches to work with primary care patients with associated mental and behavioral health needs. Service goals include, but are not limited to: providing prevention, early intervention and treatment services to patients referred by staff of TRMC to improve the functioning and coping skills of individuals and families. The BHC will also be responsible for coordinating patient care by linking patients to other services in the community/region, monitoring therapeutic clinical outcomes, and developing care plans to assist in accomplishing improved health. Competencies Required: The ideal candidate will have a Masters level degree in one of the recognized mental health professions, experience treating children, adolescents and families is required, experience in an integrated setting preferred, training in conducting mental health status examinations to establish differential diagnosis and treatment plans, Colorado State professional license required (or transferrable out of state license), LCSW preferred. Must have strong attention to detail and outstanding organizational and stress management skills. Fluency in English and Spanish is preferred. A competitive Salary and Benefits package is available and includes: Medical, Dental, Vision, Vacation, Sick Leave, 401(a) and 457 Retirement Plan options. This position is a full-time, [40 hr/wk], non-exempt position. The hourly rate for this position is $27/hr-$31/hr. Telluride Regional Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer and healthcare provider, providing the highest quality, comprehensive Primary Care and exceptional Emergency & Trauma Services to all residents and visitors to our region. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all. Position will remain open until filled.