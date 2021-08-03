Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Enjoy the next few days as the low 90s return by the weekend. The mornings have been particularly nice (mid 60s).

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible for much of the week as a frontal boundary becomes stationary across portions of north and central Georgia. Any storm will have the potential become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out with damaging winds as the main threat.

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#East Wind#Thunderstorms#Central Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenthoiabc.com

A hot and humid weekend, storms possible on Sunday

Temperatures have mostly been below average this week, but that'll change as we head into the weekend. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s tomorrow, and mid to upper 90s on Sunday.
Ware County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: We’ll move back into the 90s starting Sunday through all next week.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each day Saturday through Thursday, most numerous during the afternoons and evenings. The primary hazards with any thunderstorm will be heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Although no widespread severe weather is expected at this time, an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out with damaging winds as the main threat.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Return to Summer Weather This Weekend

Building high pressure gives way to mostly sunny skies and a return of summer warmth and humidity Friday. We're expecting some fair weather cumulus clouds with highs rising into the low to mid 80s. High pressure maintains its hold over New England Friday night as an atmospheric disturbance approaches from the west. This will kick off mid to high level clouds moving in with dry and mild conditions continuing. Lows will range through the 60s across the region.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Scattered storms Saturday, hot weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will remain hot over the weekend with scattered storms expected Saturday evening. It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. South winds will gust over 30 mph over central and eastern Kansas.
Environmentcnyhomepage.com

Few weekend thunderstorms, hot and very humid next week

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s and drop into the mid-60s this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday a few late-day thunderstorms may roll through. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Next week is expected to be very hot and humid with temperatures topping out around the 90°...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Heat and humidity build the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - Both the heat and humidity are expected to increase over the next few days with dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) rising into the lower 70s. Recall the higher the dew point temperature, the more moisture resides in the atmosphere. See our dew point forecast below.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/07/21) AM: Unsettled weather returns for race weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! I hope you are having a great morning so far! We have started the weekend on a humid note which will be the continuing trend throughout not only this weekend but also next week. The heat will also be sticking around. Today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with muggy conditions. If you are heading to the race track this afternoon, you may have to dodge a shower or storm. During the afternoon today and tomorrow, there is a chance for showers and storms. These are not washout events, but is something to be aware of. For the races, today at 12:30 PM, we should stay dry for this one with just some cloud cover building in. At 4:00 PM, there is a chance for some showers and storms as they develop to the west and move into our region. Tomorrow, the big race at 3:00 PM also sees the chance for showers and storms. Sunday will also be another hot and humid day with muggy conditions and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy