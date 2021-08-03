Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Enjoy the next few days as the low 90s return by the weekend. The mornings have been particularly nice (mid 60s).
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible for much of the week as a frontal boundary becomes stationary across portions of north and central Georgia. Any storm will have the potential become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out with damaging winds as the main threat.hometownheadlines.com
