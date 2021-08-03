Buzz: Voccio to address Floyd County Democrats on Thursday. Cartersville, Rome newspapers pick up honors at Georgia Press Association convention. New tech lab for Georgia Northwestern.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will welcome Dr. Gary Voccio, Health Director for the Northwest Health District, to the monthly meeting on Zoom this Thursday from 7-8 pm. Voccio will offer updates on COVID-19 in our area and field questions from the audience. A short business meeting at 7 p.m....hometownheadlines.com
