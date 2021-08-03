Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

HOW DOC AND MOSES (AND NIKE’S AF1) WON THE NBA TITLE IN 1983!

fastphillysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia has a rich sporting history, packed with tradition. But did you know that we are the home of one of the most popular sneakers of all time?. The year was 1982, and the Sixers have been beaten three times in the NBA Final in the previous five years. Players such as Maurice Cheeks and Bobby Jones hadn’t been able to see them over the line in the final against the Lakers, boosted by the prowess of Magic Johnson. All of those players simply competed in canvas trainers, with little bounce or give for the stars of the day.

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses Malone
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Moses
Person
Maurice Cheeks
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Doc#Nike Air#Doc#Nba#Sixers#The Nba Final#Lakers#The Houston Rockets#Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Air Force 1#Philly#The Washington Bullets#The Nike Durant V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Looks Really Small Compared To Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley

NBA players are almost superhumans. They may be the fittest athletes in the world, but most people don't realize how physically gifted they are. Former pro wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson saw firsthand how different NBA players are compared to ordinary people. It's not a secret that Johnson is massive, but not even him can compare to two great NBA legends.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant's Story About Giannis Antetokounmpo: "He Came To Work Out With Me This Summer And He Showed Up 1.5 Hours Early. We Talked For 20 Minutes Before We Worked Out And He Whips Out A Notepad And Starts Taking Down Notes..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo learned a lot from Kobe Bryant, training with the Black Mamba on his way to becoming a 2x NBA MVP and champion. The Greek player had to work hard to reach this point, and Kobe helped him get better and improve his game. Giannis is a student of the game, and Bryant saw it firsthand when the 26-year-old started taking notes before and after practicing with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Punished The Entire Bucks Team Because Thon Maker Had An Android Phone That Caused A Group Chat Error

Jason Kidd is now the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. After a successful stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won an NBA championship as an assistant coach, Kidd is returning to the franchise where he won his first and only NBA championship. This will be Kidd's first head coaching job since his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kawhi Leonard Makes His Free Agency Decision

The biggest name from this year’s free agency class is finally off the board. On Friday afternoon, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard made his decision. According to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers are re-signing Leonard. The terms of his new deal are still being discussed. It’ll be interesting to see if Leonard signs a short-term deal or opts for a lengthier contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy