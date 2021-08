NEO: The World Ends with You has finally released on Nintendo Switch and improves upon the original game's mechanics. It has a very unique battle system compared to other action RPGs out there. If you're new to the series or just need a refresher since playing the original DS game, we're here to help. You're going to want to master pins, feed your team, complete sidequests, and stay up with the latest trends. All these tips and tricks will help you become more powerful and fight more efficiently. Who knows, you might find this is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch to have released thus far.