Harrison man arrested on 80 counts of child porn
A Harrison man has been charged with 80 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting explicit conduct involving a child. Christopher Scott Hafar is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $150,000 bond. The 45-year-old was booked in to the jail on July 21 following an investigation by the Harrison Police Department, following a cyber tip reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).www.ktlo.com
