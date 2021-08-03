Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Parents sent to prison in 2015 Fayetteville slaying, sex assault of 3-year-old daughter

Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fayetteville mother and father were sent to prison Monday for the 2015 sexual abuse and death of their malnourished 3-year-old daughter. After a week of testimony and just over four hours of deliberation, a Cumberland County jury found Jamarkus Smith, 31, guilty of first-degree murder, taking indecent liberties with a child, intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury, felonious child abuse and two counts of sex offense with a child by an adult in the death of his daughter, Jourdin A'Legacy Smith.

