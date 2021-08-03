THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Charlie Worsham still doesn't have that No. 1 hit that he's hungry for, but there's no need to console one of the most in-demand guys in Nashville. In recent years, the multi-instrumentalist has been booked up to lay down his master licks on the recordings of Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves, among others. He's toured with his idol, Vince Gill, as well as the celebrated Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show. And in 2019, he lived the dream of any six-stringer, joining Gill and fellow guitar god, the Eagles' Joe Walsh, to play — as Worsham says euphorically — "Rocky Mountain-damn-Way" at a Crossroads Guitar Festival.