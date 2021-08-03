Cancel
THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

KBOE Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1985, Alabama topped the chart for the 17th time with the single, “40 Hour Week.”. Today in 1991, Trisha Yearwood hit #1 with the single, “She’s In Love With The Boy.”. Today in 1992, the album, “Lyle Lovett & His Large Band,” was certified gold. Today in 1992,...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

