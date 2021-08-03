Cancel
Man Who Died after Sudden Cardiac Arrest Shares His Miraculous Recovery

A man was sitting outside of his house when things suddenly went fuzzy. He was all alone as he fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest. He died, but thanks to what can only be described as a miracle, he recovered.

Residents of Little Rock, Arkansas, witnessed an inexplicable phenomenon in July of last year. 71-year-old Larry Brown was sitting on a bench outside his house when his life almost slipped away.

Brown, who lived in Maumelle, remembered the moment that everything went fuzzy. There was no warning before things spiraled out of control—one moment, he was cutting weeds; the next, he was on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArT1y_0bG7Y4f500

BARELY BREATHING

He was in cardiac arrest and by himself without anyone to help him. Thankfully his neighbors, Gary and Linda Coburn, were walking back to their home at the right time. They saw him lying on the ground and acted immediately.

Linda called Brown’s wife while Gary rushed to his neighbor, who was barely breathing. When his wife Elizabeth arrived at the scene, she thought he had already passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zwt6_0bG7Y4f500

NEIGHBORS STOP TO HELP

911 was on their way in no time, and the dispatcher tried to tell Linda how to do chest compressions. While this was transpiring, another neighbor, Bahani Agalheir, planned to take his daughter to a trampoline park.

Agalheir noticed the commotion and pulled over his vehicle to offer them some help. Linda struggled to do the proper chest compression because she was weak, so Agalheir took over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHQ0O_0bG7Y4f500

THINGS LOOKED DISMAL

The compressions continued for what felt like forever. After 8 minutes, there was still no response from Brown. Things looked dismal but fortunately Maumelle firefighter, Lt. Jacob Haley arrived.

Brown didn't remember much about the time he was sedated. However, he does have one memory and it is otherworldly.

Haley did a quick assessment of Brown, and the firefighter proclaimed him "dead." He recalled: “He was cold and clammy, and he was dead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQYJV_0bG7Y4f500

STILL NO RESPONSE

As Agalheir continued with the chest compressions, Haley used an automated external defibrillator to shock Brown. Sadly, there was still no response from Brown, who lay on the ground without a pulse.

MEMS arrived shortly after this, and two paramedics took over. One of them, Alexis Bilbruck, detailed his condition:

“He was in v-fib, meaning his heart was not beating, but the electricity in it was causing an unorganized rhythm.”

20 MINUTES LATER

Brown also received oxygen and was put onto an automated chest compression machine. The second attempt at shocking his heart also didn't help.

It had been 20 minutes since Brown had a heartbeat. The third shock seemed to get a reaction, but it was still feeble. He was eventually taken to Baptist Hospital, where doctors discovered the cause of his condition—a blocked artery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7Rin_0bG7Y4f500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHd0a_0bG7Y4f500

MACHINES KEPT HIM ALIVE

There was an 80 percent blockage in one of his arteries, and this required a stent. At this point, the machines were the only thing keeping him alive.

Five days later, something miraculous happened. Despite having been without oxygen for 25 minutes, Brown woke up without any major repercussions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hm9Tu_0bG7Y4f500

A REASON TO BE ALIVE

Brown didn't remember much about the time he was sedated. However, he does have one memory, and it is otherworldly. He explained: “I saw… it looked like two angels… walking toward me. Then I woke up.”

Brown's wife added that she didn't know why he survived and they were "blessed" while other people lose loved ones. Brown believed that everything worked together because there's still a reason for him to be alive.

