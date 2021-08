If there is one thing that fans look forward to when it comes to James Gunn movies, it's the music. The filmmaker is known for the music he chooses for his films and Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 both have amazing soundtracks with The Suicide Squad set to have a great one as well. Many of the songs Gunn selects for his films end up becoming modern hits no matter when they were initially released and now the filmmaker is revealing which song used in Guardians of the Galaxy he's most proud of making popular.