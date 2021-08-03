Marshall County Commissioners Move Forward with Forming Marshall County Sewer District

The Marshall County Commissioners agreed to organize and form a regional Marshall County Sewer District during their meeting Monday morning. Ken Jones from the engineering firm Jones Petrie and Rafinski said JPR was initially hired by the Marshall County Health Department to conduct a study of underserved areas of the county in terms of wastewater treatment. In a previous meeting, he stated that the firm found 15 unincorporated areas within the county with limited options in terms of wastewater treatment. Now, Jones said the process is ready for action.