Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeep will launch its first all-electric vehicle in the first half of 2023, parent Stellantis NV said Tuesday, and Dodge will have a plug-in hybrid offering next year. After investors shrugged last month over the transatlantic automaker's strategy to invest about $35.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2025 for lacking specifics, Stellantis shared more details on its plan to launch 21 low-emission vehicles in the next two years as it reported $7 billion in profitability for the first half of the year.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicles#Hybrid Suv#Dodge#Stellantis Nv#Bev#Compass#Magneto#Wrangler#Chrysler#Alfa#Tonale Suv#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsKokomo Perspective

These Five Hybrid & Electric Cars have the Best Drivers

Apple and Tesla may be making headlines for their advancements in electric vehicle development, but these five hybrid and electric car models from traditional automakers deserve recognition for their drivers’ superb eco- and safety-consciousness. When it comes to the future of automobiles, electric cars are at the forefront of the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Allegedly Working On Diesel-Electric Hybrid Powertrain

By now, you shouldn't be surprised by the phrase "electrification is the future." It's already happening, to the point that demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is continuously on the rise worldwide. With electrification set in, it seems like diesel fuel is at the short end of the stick. Brands...
Carsmotor1.com

Tiny Toyota Yaris becomes ECOVan commercial vehicle in Europe

The Toyota Yaris nameplate seems to be very dear for the automaker. We've seen several derivatives of the hatchback, including the high-riding Yaris Cross and of course, the popular GR Yaris that captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. The latest Yaris derivative, however, gears toward commercial vehicle use. Joining the...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Why Your Next Pickup Should Be an Electric Truck

Get ready for...All. The. Torque. Can you feel the static electricity? Can you feel the buzz? Can you come up with another electricity pun, because we’re all out? While much of the public’s focus on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has centered around Tesla and its lineup of sedans and crossovers, one of the most profitable segments in the world is trucks, and they won’t be left behind.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Dodge CEO Confirms Challenger And Charger Are Going Electric

Earlier month, Dodge made an announcement that surely made some muscle car enthusiasts seethe. While the brand is best known for its insanely powerful, tire-smoking V8 muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, 2024 will mark the launch of the first all-electric Dodge muscle car. Details were scarce...
CarsCNBC

Mercedes plans to go all-electric by the end of the decade

"The EV shift is picking up speed," Ola Källenius, who heads up both Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, says. Daimler's plans are the latest sign of how major automotive firms are gearing up for a future based around electric vehicles. Germany's Daimler said Thursday that its Mercedes-Benz brand would "be ready to...
EconomyCleanTechnica

17.7% of Porsche USA Sales Electric, 4.8% of Volkswagen USA Sales Electric — Crushing BMW, Ford, Nissan, & Chevrolet Figures

I wrote a piece last week on US electric vehicle sales in the 2nd quarter of 2021. The unfortunate thing for those of us who would like to see Europe-level EV sales as quickly as possible is that non-Tesla EV sales in the US are quite pitiful. Of course, some pure-Tesla fans are happy about that, but I think that such glee goes firmly against the mission of Tesla.
Carsthefabricator.com

Mercedes-Benz prepares to go all electric

Mercedes-Benz has announced it is getting ready to go all electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow. By 2022 the automaker will have battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in all segments it serves. From 2025 onwards, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric only, and customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes.
Carsinsideevs.com

China: Plug-In Electric Car Sales Reach New Record In June 2021

Plug-in electric car sales surge in China to new record levels as multiple models are selling better than ever. In June, some 235,000 passenger plug-in cars were registered (new all-time record), which is probably close to 160% more than a year ago. Moreover, the market share increased to 15% and 12% are BEVs. Plug-in hybrids are not that popular in China.
CarsPosted by
CBS News

Want your next set of wheels to be electric? Here's how much you'll pay

As President Joe Biden and U.S. automakers pledge to boost the number of zero-emissions vehicles to half of all industry sales by 2030, a key challenge remains: persuading Americans they can afford an electric vehicle, which historically have cost far more than conventional fuel-powered cars. Experts say that's no longer...
CarsMotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz to go full electric by 2030, including AMG division

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday provided an update on its electrification plans and key among them is a goal to switch to a full-electric lineup by as early as 2030, where market conditions allow. “The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the...
Carswaltonsun.com

Volkswagen Passat discontinued: Another sedan is killed as cars give way to SUVs

The Volkswagen Passat is a goner in the U.S., becoming the latest casualty of the SUV boom sweeping the nation. Volkswagen will discontinue the vehicle for sale in America following a limited-edition 2022 model-year run of the sedan, the automaker announced in a news release and spokesman Will Gock confirmed in an email.
CarsCarscoops

Is The Upcoming Baby Jeep Going To Be Fully Electric?

We already know that Jeep is working on a new small SUV to slot below the Renegade, and according to a new report from AutoExpress, this model could be fully electric. Rumors for an upcoming baby Jeep have been circulating since 2018, even before FCA and PSA merged into Stellantis. According to the latest reports, the new Jeep would sit on the CMP platform (already used in a range of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and Opel/Vauxhall models), available in both ICE and BEV variants. Production at the Tychy factory in Poland would allegedly start before the end of 2022, with the electric version following in 2023.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Mitsubishi Confirms New Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Arriving in 2022

The new Mitsubishi Outlander will again have a plug-in-hybrid version. Unlike the current Outlander PHEV, the new model will have a third-row seat. The Outlander PHEV will arrive in the U.S. in the second half of calendar-year 2022, likely as a 2023 model. Mitsubishi is currently selling the previous-generation Outlander...
Buying CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes S 580 e L plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK for £104,490

The Mercedes S 580 e L plug-in hybrid is now on sale in the UK for £104,490 and the first deliveries will arrive with customers later this year. There is also a top model, the S 580 e L AMG Line Premium Plus Executive which will set you back £113,880, the cars are powered by a 3.0 litre straight six engine and a 28.6 kWh battery.
Carstopgear.com

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid review: posh plug-in SUV tested

The Bentayga Hybrid is Crewe’s first step towards the total and complete electrification of its entire range. The BIG PLAN, dubbed “Beyond100”, calls for an electrified version of every Bentley model by 2023, for its line-up to consist entirely of hybrids and EVs by 2026, and for the brand to go EV-only by 2030.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Has A Bold New SUV Coming

The merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Groupe created the world's fourth-largest automaker, Stellantis. Among its long list of brands is Jeep, the internationally recognized and beloved off-road SUV division. Like other carmakers, Jeep is entering the electrification era with several vehicles, some of which are already on sale. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is proving to be a smash hit after first-year allocations sold out. An all-electric Wrangler is due in 2025. But before that, another pure battery-electric Jeep will arrive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy