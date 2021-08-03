All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year

We already know that Jeep is working on a new small SUV to slot below the Renegade, and according to a new report from AutoExpress, this model could be fully electric. Rumors for an upcoming baby Jeep have been circulating since 2018, even before FCA and PSA merged into Stellantis. According to the latest reports, the new Jeep would sit on the CMP platform (already used in a range of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and Opel/Vauxhall models), available in both ICE and BEV variants. Production at the Tychy factory in Poland would allegedly start before the end of 2022, with the electric version following in 2023.