All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year
Jeep will launch its first all-electric vehicle in the first half of 2023, parent Stellantis NV said Tuesday, and Dodge will have a plug-in hybrid offering next year. After investors shrugged last month over the transatlantic automaker's strategy to invest about $35.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2025 for lacking specifics, Stellantis shared more details on its plan to launch 21 low-emission vehicles in the next two years as it reported $7 billion in profitability for the first half of the year.www.detroitnews.com
