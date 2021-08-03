Led Zeppelin Documentary Joins Venice Film Festival Lineup

Udo Kier is a living legend of cinema. Over the last 55 years, he has proved prolific and pioneering, appearing in more than 220 films and working with the likes of Lars von Trier, Gus van Sant, Dario Argento, and Andy Warhol. At the start, this German actor was proclaimed by the press as “the most beautiful boy in the world.” From there, his intense screen led to a string of horror movies, and he became a character actor who could dazzle with a few short scenes. You might recognize him in anything from the 1977 Giallo classic “Suspiria,” to the heralded 2019 thriller “Bacurau” to Pamela Anderson’s outrageous 1996 action vehicle “Barb Wire.” Kier has truly done it all ... almost. At 76, Kier has at long last made the leap to leading man with “Swan Song,” an elegiac comedy that some are calling his best movie yet.