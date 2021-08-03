Cancel
New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agree to deal for Hornets’ Devonte’ Graham

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to complete a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire restricted free agent point guard Devonte’ Graham in exchange for a first-round pick, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday night.

According to ESPN, Graham will receive a four-year, $47 million contract in the sign-and-trade swap that will net the Hornets a lottery-protected first-round draft choice in 2022.

The move comes on the same day that free agent point guard Lonzo Ball agreed to sign with the Chicago Bulls, creating a vacancy for Graham to fill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMPPu_0bG7Xowv00 Also Read:
NBA free agency: 6 winners and losers from Day 1

Graham was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2018 draft but was immediately dealt to the Hornets.

Over three seasons in Charlotte, Graham averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 164 games, including 100 starts.

Last season, he put up 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest, all down from the 2019-20 season.

–Field Level Media

