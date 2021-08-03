Chris Young Bringing His 'Famous Friends' Tour to Baton Rouge on November 12

Erika Goldring, Getty Images for CMT

Chris Young has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his new album Famous Friends.

Named after his forthcoming LP, the Famous Friends Tour kicks off October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas and runs for 13 dates through early December. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open most of the dates.

And there’s good news for you. One of those stops is in Louisiana. On Friday, November 12 the tour will be playing the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.

“Touring this summer and playing fairs and festivals is fantastic and I’ve loved every minute of it. But being able to announce your own tour is different. People were waiting for that,” Young told Rolling Stone during an interview for an upcoming story. “There really is nothing other than people gathering and hearing music at a concert. There’s no way to replicate that. You can’t replicate it online. It’s just another animal entirely.”

Tickets for the Baton Rouge show go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 6 at 10:00 am through Ticketmaster .

Young will be releasing his eighth studio album Famous Friends this Friday, August 6th. The collection of 14 songs features the number one title track with Kane Brown, along with a duet with Lauren Alaina titled “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” and another one with tourmate Mitchell Tenpenny called “At the End of a Bar.”

Here is the full rundown of Chris Young’s Famous Friends Tour dates:

October 21— Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater+

October 22 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater+

October 23 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie#

November 4 — Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena at The Monument+

November 5 — Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Arena+

November 6 — Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center+

November 11 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre+

November 12 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center+

November 13 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater+

November 18 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center+

November 19 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena+ |

November 20 — Dekalb, IL @ Northern Illinois University – Convocation Center+

December 5 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

+ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark

# with Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Callista Clark

^ with Payton Smith