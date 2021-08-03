Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Chris Young Bringing His 'Famous Friends' Tour to Baton Rouge on November 12

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoE2x_0bG7X4cs00
Erika Goldring, Getty Images for CMT

Chris Young has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his new album Famous Friends.

Named after his forthcoming LP, the Famous Friends Tour kicks off October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas and runs for 13 dates through early December. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open most of the dates.

And there’s good news for you. One of those stops is in Louisiana. On Friday, November 12 the tour will be playing the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.

“Touring this summer and playing fairs and festivals is fantastic and I’ve loved every minute of it. But being able to announce your own tour is different. People were waiting for that,” Young told Rolling Stone during an interview for an upcoming story. “There really is nothing other than people gathering and hearing music at a concert. There’s no way to replicate that. You can’t replicate it online. It’s just another animal entirely.”

Tickets for the Baton Rouge show go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 6 at 10:00 am through Ticketmaster .

Young will be releasing his eighth studio album Famous Friends this Friday, August 6th. The collection of 14 songs features the number one title track with Kane Brown, along with a duet with Lauren Alaina titled “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” and another one with tourmate Mitchell Tenpenny called “At the End of a Bar.”

Here is the full rundown of Chris Young’s Famous Friends Tour dates:

October 21— Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater+
October 22 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater+
October 23 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie#
November 4 — Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena at The Monument+
November 5 — Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Arena+
November 6 — Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center+
November 11 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre+
November 12 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center+
November 13 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater+
November 18 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center+
November 19 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena+ |
November 20 — Dekalb, IL @ Northern Illinois University – Convocation Center+
December 5 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^
+ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark
# with Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Callista Clark
^ with Payton Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqjEC_0bG7X4cs00
RCA Nasvhille
attachment-attachment-GettyImages-1322778235

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Payton Smith
Person
Lauren Alaina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#The Raising Cane#The Baton Rouge#Famous Friends#Ar#Grand Prairie#Sd#Mn Sanford Center#Sugar Land#La#Wi Resch Center#Ia Xtream Arena#Il#Uncasville#Nasvhille
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
99.9 KTDY

Krewe of Apollo Postpones Pageant

In a responsible move to keep everyone safe, organizers took to the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Facebook page to announce the new date for the Mr and Miss Apollo de Lafayette Pageant, "A night at the Masquerade".

Comments / 0

Community Policy