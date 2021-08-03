Lots of Fun in Store for Sheriff’s National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3rd
On Tuesday, August 3, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Brookhaven will co-host the annual National Night Out at Fireman's Memorial Park in Ridge from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There will be games and giveaways, DJ music, bingo, vehicle displays, dancing, Safety Town, ball hockey, child and senior ID cards, ice cream, BBQ, softball games, tug-of-war and a special New York Rangers hockey alumni appearance from Tom Laidlaw. The Town of Brookhaven's Fireman's Memorial Park is located at 724 Middle Country Road in Ridge.
