Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Some relief for Tuesday morning

By Michael White
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've got some relief out there this morning with the air not as humid and many spots are starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. Expect rain and storm chances to be around 50-60% for today, so not as high as on Monday but still make sure that the rain gear is close by. The front that moved through yesterday is just off shore and that's the reason things feel a little bit better this morning. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s but the heat and humidity will increase again by the time the week is over. Rain chances will be around the 30-40% range for Wed-Fri. Weekend rain chances will be in the 40-50% range.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Baldwin Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Humid morning; periodic showers later

We've got a humid morning out there with periodic showers that will be mixed in during the afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon will top out around 90 degrees once again and we'll even see the temps increase a couple of degrees by next week. As for the coverage of rain, expect it to be around 30-50% each day through next week. Basically typical summertime weather with periods of dry weather and wet weather so keep the rain gear close by. There won't really be any changes to the overall pattern anytime soon but I'm sure most of you are counting down to fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy