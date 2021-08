ABR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.