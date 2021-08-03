Cancel
Goldman raises pay - Hedge funds take on VCs - BoA's top tech execs

By Jordan Parker Erb
On the agenda today:

Let's get started.

Goldman Sachs is raising salaries for some junior investment bankers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndp9W_0bG7WQXK00

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Second-year analysts will now make $125,000 in base comp before a bonus, and first-year associates will now make $150,000. Here's what we know so far.

Meet the seven people reporting to Bank of America's top tech exec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033g5W_0bG7WQXK00

Bank of America; Skye Gould/Insider

Cathy Bessant is the chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America, overseeing a $14 billion annual tech budget and 95,000 employees globally. These are the seven key leaders reporting to Bessant.

Hedge funds are taking on venture capitalists in the battle to back the best startups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2QKN_0bG7WQXK00

Perceptive Advisors

Hedge funds are turning to private markets to boost returns - and using quant strategies, data science, and partnerships to gain an edge in investing. We spoke with investors at Two Sigma, D.E. Shaw, and Point72, who told us how they source the best startups.

Wealthy execs are taking out loans to pay taxes on stock market windfalls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vvwR_0bG7WQXK00

Caroline Purser/Getty Images

Rather than dipping into their portfolios, executives are borrowing against their portfolios to pay taxes - and it's been a boost to Morgan Stanley's lending business. The head of Morgan Stanley's executive-services unit explains why these loans make sense even for the rich.

These 21 people are powering huge growth in family offices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ia9Q0_0bG7WQXK00

Courtesy of Todd Angkatavanich; Courtesy of Natasha Pearl; Courtesy of Bill Bjiesse; Courtesy of Lisa Featherngill; Shayanne Gal/Insider

As global wealth surges, more people are looking to start family offices to take control of their finances. We spoke with more than a dozen industry insiders to compile a list of advisors, accountants, lawyers, and more to start a new family office. Get to know them here.

Wall Street's return to work is saving NYC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UP8m_0bG7WQXK00

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The coasts' diverging responses to economic reopening have exposed a sharp contrast: in New York City, finance giants' urges to return to offices are reinvigorating neighborhoods that shut down for much of 2020, while Big Tech is letting Silicon Valley empty out. More on the coasts' differing economic comebacks.

Wall Street has a new uniform

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8qUg_0bG7WQXK00

Facebook/Lululemon

The pandemic has destroyed formal dress codes. Now, Wall Street workers are turning to Lululemon, Untuckit, and other athleisure brands for their return-to-office outfits. Take a look at the new Wall Street garb.

On our radar:

Read the original article on Business Insider

