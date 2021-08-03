Nature’s Logic Joins Mid America Pet Food Family of Brands

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "US Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the US pet food market exhibited steady growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Pet food is formulated for domesticated animals to meet their nutritional requirements. It comprises animal and vegetable fats, and plant ingredients such as peas, corn, cereals, grain and barley. It provides adequate nutrition to pets which is essential for performing everyday activities; maintaining and repairing muscles, teeth and bones; preventing infections and diseases; and keeping the skin and hair coat healthy and shiny. These benefits, coupled with the rising pet humanization trend in the United States, are catalyzing the demand for pet food in the country.