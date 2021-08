You wouldn’t start a workout without a warm-up, so why start a lesson without one? These top warm-ups for your English lesson are great for grabbing the attention of a classroom full of learners and getting them ready for the work that you have planned for your TEFL lesson – especially after getting your TEFL certification. These quick tasks, games, and warm-ups are great for helping with attention span, advising, and guiding your class. So, the i-to-i TEFL team has put together their favourite warm-ups for your English lessons that will keep your class interested in the lesson and help with their English learning.