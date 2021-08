Europeans are saying enough is enough, we are individuals and demand individual liberty. Since the 18th century, many in Europe, and yes elsewhere in the world, fled their native countries to immigrate to the United States. These people uprooted their families and left all that was familiar to go to a place where they would be strangers in everything except their desire to live their lives free from the tyranny of government. This trend continued, yes, even grew, throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.