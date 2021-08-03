Web Crawling vs Scraping: What's the Difference Between Crawlers and Scrapers?

Demerara sugar, brown sugar, white sugar, granulated sugar, sugar cane, turbinado sugar, coconut sugar, muscovado sugar ...the list goes on and on when it comes to the different types of sugar used in baking and cooking. If you're a carbohydrate fan like most people, it's hard to resist the allure of old fashioned simple syrup, the toffee flavor of golden brown sugar, or the classic flavor profile of caster sugar. And hey, if you enjoy your sweets with a glass of milk, you can at least say you're getting some calcium and magnesium. When it comes to demerara sugar and brown sugar specifically, what's the difference? Let's explore what makes these sweeteners unique.