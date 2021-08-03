Cancel
Euro zone producer prices accelerate again in June

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices accelerated in June, driven by a further surge in energy prices and underscoring the view that inflation in the single currency area has further to rise. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday that prices at factory gates in the 19...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

