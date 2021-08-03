Cancel
This mental problem linked to 300% higher risk of stroke

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study published in Stroke, researchers found that adults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke later in life compared to adults who do not have OCD.

The findings may encourage people with OCD to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as quitting or not smoking, getting regular physical activity and managing a healthy weight to avoid stroke-related risk factors.

The study is from Taipei Veterans General Hospital. One author is Ya-Mei Bai, M.D., Ph.D.

Worldwide, stroke is the second-leading cause of death after heart disease. Stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood and oxygen flow to the brain are interrupted, usually by a blood clot (ischemic stroke).

The abbreviation F.A.S.T. can help people remember the warning signs and what to do: F-face drooping, A-arm weakness, S-speech difficulty, T-time to call 9-1-1.

OCD is a common, sometimes debilitating, mental health condition characterized by intrusive, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions) that make a person feel driven to do something repetitively (compulsions).

The repetitive behaviors characteristic of OCD, such as hand washing, checking on things or continuously cleaning, can significantly interfere with a person’s daily activities and social interactions.

In the study, the team examined health records to compare stroke risk between 28,064 adults with OCD and 28,064 adults who did not have OCD.

The average age at diagnosis with OCD was 37 years, and women and men were nearly equally represented in the data. Researchers compared stroke risk between the two groups for up to 11 years.

The analysis found people with OCD were more than three times as likely to have a stroke from a blood clot compared to adults who did not have OCD; the greatest risk was among adults ages 60 and older.

Medications to treat OCD were not associated with an increased risk of stroke.

The team says for decades, studies have found a relationship between stroke first and OCD later. These findings remind clinicians to closely monitor blood pressure and lipid profiles, which are known to be related to stroke in patients with OCD.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about this drug combo could cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes and findings of urinary tract infections have strongest link with stroke.

For more information about stroke and your health, please see recent studies about antibiotics use linked to heart disease and stroke and results showing that this healthy food may lower heart attack, stroke risk.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

