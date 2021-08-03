Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Deaths from Alzheimer’s far more common in these places in U.S.

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZysWz_0bG7Uvm900
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Emory University, researchers found death rates from Alzheimer’s disease are particularly high in the rural United States, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.

They that over the past two decades, rural areas in the Southeast have seen the highest death rates from Alzheimer’s, at 274 per 100,000 people.

That’s about twice the rate as seen in urban areas of the mid-Atlantic region, which had the lowest numbers.

This may be because people in rural areas suffer a greater burden of other medical conditions.

The Southeast, for example, has long been known as the nation’s “stroke belt” due to its high rates of stroke, as well as other heart diseases like heart failure.

And those conditions are risk factors for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Poorer access to health care in rural areas is also an issue. It means, for one, that people may be less likely to be screened for dementia early in the course of their disease or to get specialist care.

It’s estimated that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease—a number expected to roughly double in the next 30 years, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

In the study, the team used data from the federal government’s National Center for Health Statistics. They looked at deaths from Alzheimer’s in different regions and according to the level of urbanization.

Overall, the found deaths from brain disease rose by 88% between 1999 and 2019.

The Mid-Atlantic and New England regions maintained the lowest rates, while the Southeast had the highest for most of the study period. Big cities, meanwhile, had lower death rates than non-metropolitan areas.

Those disparities only increased over time. Researchers suggest that heart disease—along with social and economic disparities, and difficulty accessing health care—likely contribute to the rural-urban divide.

The team says ideally, some cases of dementia can be delayed or prevented. Nothing can be done about aging, but people can improve their heart and overall health through exercise, diet choices and not smoking—which can ultimately benefit the brain.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about this new vaccine could help stop Alzheimer’s disease and findings of this sleep problem could mean high risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and your health, please see recent studies about a new cause of Alzheimer’s disease and results showing key symptoms that exacerbate Alzheimer’s disease.

The study was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual meeting. One author of the study is Dr. Ambar Kulshreshtha.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Health Disparities#Urban Areas#Emory University#Americans#The Mid Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Talking, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

There's a fine line between standard cognitive decline as you age and dementia. And because dementia typically progresses slowly over a long period of time, it can be tough to diagnose, which is why it's important to know the full range of potential symptoms. Experts say some of the earliest signs of dementia can be seen through an activity we do every single day: talking. Changes in the way you communicate can easily reflect an unusual loss of cognitive functioning. Read on to find out which early dementia sign you should look out for while you're speaking.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Personal FinancePosted by
Best Life

This Symptom Could Predict a Stroke 10 Years Before It Happens, Study Says

For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see which warning sign you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Doctors

You may have noticed yourself or a loved one becoming more forgetful or seeming unfocused—is it stress, natural aging, or could it be the beginning of something more serious, like Alzheimer's? The prospect of developing Alzheimer's disease is a scary one; some may feel that once it starts, nothing can be done. Both can discourage people from noticing symptoms in themselves and others. Actually, it's important to be aware of Alzheimer's warning signs so treatment can be started early to slow the progress of the disease. Here are the seven stages of Alzheimer's progression, according to Dr. David Wolk, co-director of the Memory Center at Penn Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, According to Mayo Clinic

The warning signs you're getting dementia can sneak up on you. "The word 'dementia' is an umbrella term used to describe a set of symptoms, including impairment in memory, reasoning, judgment, language and other thinking skills," says the Mayo Clinic. "Dementia usually begins gradually, worsens over time and impairs a person's abilities in work, social interactions and relationships" and "symptoms vary depending on the cause, but common signs and symptoms include" the following, says the Mayo Clinic. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It..
Diseases & Treatmentsmarthastewart.com

Doing These Three Things Can Delay Alzheimer's by Five Years, According to Experts

As the classic idiom goes, prevention is better than cure, and this is exactly what much of the recent scope of dementia research has focused on. We know that a sizable portion of Alzheimer's risk lies in our DNA, but a lot of the determinants of dementia are triggered by lifestyle habits. There's no proven, surefire way to prevent or cure dementia, but scientists are discovering that individuals who tend to follow certain habit patterns tend to have less brain decline with age.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Early Signs of Dementia Women May Not Know About

We typically do not fret about dementia until our later years, but it is a disease everyone should be concerned about at any age in order to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. An estimated 6 million Americans deal with dementia, with women being the majority of diagnoses. According to...
Diseases & Treatmentsthedcvoice.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: What You Should Know

I am currently participating in a 5-day forum on Advancing Equity in Aging. The 4th day included a presentation on equity and access in the Alzheimer’s community. The information shared is important in advancing the work I do within my agency as well as advocating for system change in how care, resources, and support are provided to the aging population specifically those suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Public HealthHealthline

40 Percent of People Who’ve Died from COVID-19 Had Diabetes, Researchers Say

Researchers report that 40 percent of people in the United States who have died from COVID-19 had type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They add that untreated diabetes can increase the severity of COVID-19. They note that having an inflammatory disease such as diabetes can increase the risks associated with COVID-19 as can accompanying conditions such as high blood pressure and obesity.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Diabetes tied to 40% of Covid deaths among Americans

Some 40 percent of Covid deaths in the United States were among diabetics, according to recently released statistics. While the study indicated that diabetes was implicated in up to 40 percent of Covid deaths, only 10 percent of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes. Of note, those with poorly managed...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurologic disorder that can lead to memory loss and impaired thinking skills and is responsible for more deaths than prostate and breast cancer combined. Over 6 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach 14 million people by the year 2060 — which means you probably know someone whose life is, or has been, affected by the disease. Red on to discover the #1 cause of Alzheimer's, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy