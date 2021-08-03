Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Vitaly Shishov: Head of Belarus exiles group found dead in Ukraine as Olympian defects

By William Nattrass and Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17muQF_0bG7UZYH00

The head of a Ukraine -based NGO helping Belarusians fleeing persecution has been found hanged in a park in Kyiv .

Vitaly Shishov’s body was found near his home in the Ukrainian capital, a day after he was reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run.

Police have opened an investigation ino the case, saying his mobile phone and other personal belongings were missing at the scene of the crime. They are treating the incident as suspicious – possibly a murder dressed up as a suicide.

On Tuesday evening, police said they had recovered Mr Shishov’s phone, a potential source of evidence.

Mr Shishov ran the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), an organisation helping those who have fled Minsk find accommodation, work and legal advice in Kyiv.

The organisation mounted a search for him when he went missing on Monday, already fearing the worst after Mr Shishov had previously reported being followed by strangers while out jogging. BDU said security cameras showed Mr Shishov leaving his home at 9am, and that he would normally have returned an hour later.

“We scoured the neighbourhood where he used to run – but we could not find any traces of him,” BDU wrote on Monday.

“There is no doubt that this was an operation planned by Chekists [state-security operatives] to liquidate a Belarusian who presented a true danger to the regime,” it continued.

The NGO also confirmed that it had been the recipient of repeated warnings about “provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation”.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was in London to meet the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, tweeted her condolences.

“Devastated by the news of the death of the Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou who was found hanged in Kyiv. My heart is with his family. It is worrying that those who flee Belarus still can’t be safe,” she wrote.

A spokesman for the People’s Embassy of Belarus in UK, the campaign organisation behind the opposition leader’s meetings with diaspora groups in London, said the group suspected Mr Shishov had been murdered.

“We suspect that, but we have to wait for the police to investigate. You have a young man, out jogging, who is now dead. So it is certainly suspicious,” said the spokesman.

“It’s not a complete shock. Several people who protested against Lukashenko have been disappeared. So nothing is shocking.”

Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Gizcan meanwhile said Mr Shishov had been forced to flee Belarus last year after taking part in protests in Gomel, a city in the southeast of the country.

Ukrainian police appealed to everyone who knew Mr Shishov to come forward to provide information about his recent activity, psychological and emotional state, and possible dangers.

“The full picture of events will be established after witness hearings, analysis of CCTV footage, research and investigation,” the police said in a statement.

A colleague of Mr Shishov, Yuri Shchuchko, told local media that the victim was found with marks on his face, suggesting he had been beaten up.

And he said the BDU had previously been warned by Ukrainian police and security services about threats to activists.

“They said we should watch ourselves because a Belarusian KGB network was active here and anything was possible,” said Mr Shchuchko.

Ukraine is a major destination for people fleeing the repressive regime of president Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, as are other neighbouring countries such as Poland and Lithuania.

Mr Lukashenko’s regime treats critics at home and abroad as criminals and revolutionaries backed by the West – an approach which stepped up in intensity following elections in 2020 widely held to have been fraudulent.

Earlier this year, Poland-based journalist Roman Protasevich was abducted while on a flight from Greece to Lithuania.

And at home, political opponents have been jailed on charges which they claim were fabricated by the regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ilce_0bG7UZYH00

Mr Shishov’s death coincides with the international scandal caused by Belarus’s treatment of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was offered asylum by Poland after defying team officials who tried to force her to return home following criticism of the national team’s preparations.

Her husband, Arseniy Zdanevich, fled to Ukraine on the same day, saying that despite just being “normal sports people”, the pair were at risk of political persecution in their home country.

Speaking to reporters from Ukraine, Zdanevich denied claims made by the Belarusian authorities about his wife’s mental health and confirmed that the couple have no links to the Belarusian opposition movement.

He added that they would both return to Belarus if they could be confident of not facing criminal charges in the country.

With the events concerning Ms Tsimanouskaya and her husband coinciding so closely with the death of Mr Shishov, there had been speculation that the incidents may have been linked.

Yet The Independent spoke to a representative - who did not wish to be named - of a Ukraine-based Belarusian human rights organisation helping people flee the country, who said that their organisation was in fact involved in helping Mr Zdanevich leave Belarus. The representative confirmed that the organisation does not cooperate with the BDU.

As such, the representative said it is unlikely that Mr Shishov’s death is linked to the Tsimanouskaya affair.

Comments / 48

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kidnapping#Lithuania#Belarusians#Ukrainian#House#Bdu#Chekists#Ngo#British#Cctv#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Activist Who Helped People Flee ‘Europe's Last Dictator’ Found Hanged in Park

Ukrainian police have launched an investigation into whether an exiled Belarusian activist found hanged in a Kyiv park on Tuesday was murdered. Vitaly Shishov was the 26-year-old head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), a Kyiv-based group that supported Belarusians who had fled to Ukraine to escape persecution in their homeland, where authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been waging a sweeping crackdown on dissent.
Aerospace & Defenserealcleardefense.com

Checkmate: Russia’s So-Called Fifth-Generation Stealth Fighter

Despite another wave of deadly COVID-19 coronavirus infections ravaging Moscow and spreading out into the provinces, the Russian authorities went ahead with staging the MAKS-2021 air-and-space show on the outskirts of Moscow, in Zhukovsky. On opening day, July 20, President Vladimir Putin visited the exposition, observed the stands, and watched demonstration overflights by military and civilian aircraft. According to official Kremlin reports, Putin has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he still observes a strict isolation regime. At MAKS-2021, the Russian president strolled through the exhibition without a facemask, surrounded by a screen of body guards. According to a member of his personal press pool, he was at all times inside a “clean zone” bubble: no person or official was allowed anywhere near the president if he or she was not “clean” of COVID-19. A negative test is not enough. Anyone, no matter who, permitted close to Putin must first spend two weeks in total isolation under the watchful eye of the Federal Protective Service (FSO) to be proclaimed “clean” and allowed into the Russian leader’s presence (Kommersant, July 21). Apparently, Putin sees himself constantly and ubiquitously surrounded by deadly threats, and the same kind of paranoia seems to influence Russia’s external, internal and defense policymaking.
SportsPosted by
CNN

The ugly reality behind Belarusian Olympian Kristina Timanovskaya’s defection

CNN — After forcing down a civilian airliner from European skies in May to detain a journalist who was on board, perhaps it was only a matter of time before “Europe’s last dictator,” Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, would be thrust back into the international spotlight and once again face fresh condemnation for his abhorrent actions.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

More Belarusian Athletes Spurn Homeland In Shadow Of Olympic Scandal

Belarusian heptathlete Yana Maksimava says she and her Olympic-medalist husband have decided to stay in Germany with their child as the crackdown on pro-democracy groups and government critics continues in Belarus. Maksimova's husband, Andrey Krauchanka, holds the Belarusian national record in the decathlon and won a silver medal at the...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said. Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Why Belarus wanted to silence an Olympic sprinter

LONDON — For the man known as Europe’s last dictator, this is personal. When Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, criticized her country’s sporting officials this week for entering her in an unfamiliar race, she said she was told to return home immediately and face the consequences of questioning the wishes of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Comments / 48

Community Policy