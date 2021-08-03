Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1015 AM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. .Continued heavy rainfall (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to 29.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.3 feet on 10/12/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.9 Tue 9 pm 29.2 29.4 29.4 29.4 29.3

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
County
Levy County, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Trilby, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy