Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Vietnamese caramel sauce yields complex savory sweetness

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking in Southeast Asia often means incorporating a riot of contrasting flavors and textures, and the classic Vietnamese technique of simmering meat or fish in dark, bittersweet caramel is a great example of this. As we were taught by chef Peter Franklin, owner of the Anan Saigon restaurant in Ho...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caramel Sauce#Fish Sauce#White Sugar#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Anan Saigon#Caramel Chicken Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

Amish Recipes

Hello, Summer! We are certainly in the midst of it. Many folks are out of town. Some are taking it easy. Not as many are cooking at home. Too hot!. Speaking of cooking, I promised you some Amish recipes; there are thousands of them, and many different variations (plus different areas feature different selections). I’ll focus on Holmes, County, Ohio, which is said to have the largest number of Amish in the United States, followed by Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

One-Pot Taco Spaghetti

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, yellow onions, and taco seasoning. Cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in tomato paste and diced tomatoes, then stir. Add spaghetti and water. Bring to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Cheese To Use On Your Pickle Sandwich

As Good Cheap Eats describes, the cheese and pickle sandwich used to be a staple lunch for the working class because it was inexpensive and easy to put together and eat. The English sandwich, also referred to as the "ploughman's lunch," is typically made with two slices of bread, cheese, and Branston Pickle. Branston Pickle is very popular across the pond in the U.K. For U.S. readers, think of the tangy jarred delicacy as a kind of relish or chutney. The preserve is made with onions, cauliflower, carrots, and rutabaga combined in a pickling solution containing tomato purée and date paste.
RecipesPosted by
The Infatuation

Falansai Vietnamese Kitchen

Since November 2020, an ex-Blue Hill at Stone Barns chef has been making locally-sourced Vietnamese dishes like grilled pork belly hand rolls, red curry seafood soup, and confit duck necks at this Bushwick spot. You can stop by Falansai to try them all while seated right next to a massive koi pond in the restaurant’s backyard. There are also plenty of places to sit several feet away from the pond, just in case you’d rather not risk the potentially disturbing consequences of seeing your reflection in a calm pool of water.
RecipesFarm and Dairy

Caramelized Onion and Spinach Lasagna

Cook noodles according to package. Rinse with cold water and set aside. To make onion/mushroom mixture, heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add onions and cook over low heat about 20 minutes until onions are very soft and caramelized. Add sliced mushrooms and garlic. Cook an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Greek Chicken Skewers (with Tzatziki)

A fresh and flavorful go-to recipe for your grill. Because I love to try out new recipes so much, there are only a handful that I make over and over and over again. This is one of them. These Greek Chicken Skewers are a not-totally-traditional take on Chicken Souvlaki, with a mint-forward tzatziki that comes pretty close to stealing the show. I love them mostly because they’re delicious, but also because they’re supremely easy to throw together, and that I hear nary a complaint from the rest of the family when I serve them.
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

Sweet And Savory School Day Snacks

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As children head back to school and parents work to balance hectic schedules, it can be difficult to maintain a meal plan that doesn't consume too much time. Make your morning meals, lunchbox packing and meal prepping easier by including time-saving hacks like easy-to-use ingredients and recipes.
RecipesFood52

Crispy Chicken Cutlets With Spicy Olive Gribiche

At its core, classic French gribiche sauce is made up of three essential parts: the eggs, the herbs, and the briny things. The medium-boiled eggs are the backbone of the sauce, so it’s important to use good-quality ones, like Eggland’s Best. These classic eggs—laid by hens raised on all-vegetarian feed—boil up like a dream with a rich, supple yolk and tender whites, providing the perfect base for the sauce.
RecipesFood52

Vegetarian Paella

There are a couple of things required to make a great paella: the right rice, a long-cooked sofrito base, and the nerve to cook it slowly without stirring to allow the rice to steam and develop a socarrat—the caramelized layer of rice at the bottom of a pan of well-made paella.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Gyros at Home

You’ve probably seen the huge rotisseries of spinning meat at Greek restaurants or food carts. In fact, you probably smelled them long before you saw them! Each gyro cone spinning around a slow flame sends out a savory aroma that is sure to guide you right to the source. But...
Food & Drinksfreelibrary.org

Broccoli Has Flower Power!

Broccoli is a delicious, nutritious flower! With its different textures, vibrant green color, and good flavor, broccoli can ignite ideas both in and out of the kitchen. Blanching is a way to quickly cook vegetables in hot water. This technique makes vegetables colorful and tender, while still keeping them crisp. Broccoli is a great vegetable to use because of the beautiful bright green color that blanching brings out, but many different favorite vegetables can be prepared this way!
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Lazy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

This Lazy Skillet Lasagna from culinary team member Jeanette Donnarumma uses ravioli as a genius shortcut, inspired by Rachael. For another Italian dinner shortcut, try Jeanette's One-Skillet Tortellini Bolognese. Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large, cast-iron skillet. Once hot, add onion, carrots, celery, garlic,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy