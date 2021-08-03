Vaccinated Heavyweight Michael Hunter: Vaccines 'A Very Sensitive Topic' Among Boxers
Michael Hunter won’t quite feel at ease until the veteran heavyweight walks to the ring Tuesday night to battle Mike Wilson. That’s the type of impact COVID-19 has made mentally on vaccinated boxers like Hunter, whose fight with Wilson was abruptly postponed June 15, just four days before they were supposed to square off on the Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos Jr. undercard at loanDepot Park in Miami. Lopez, who was not vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus the morning of June 15.www.boxingscene.com
