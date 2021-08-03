Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal On Balance Beam As She Makes Triumphant Return To Olympics

After withdrawing from the team finals and other individual events at the Olympics, Simone Biles made a solid return in the balance beam final on August 3. Simone Biles made her return to the competition floor on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The gymnast, 24, competed in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from the women’s team final and other individual events last week, citing the need to focus on her mental health. The six-time Olympic medalist joined her teammate, all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, on the balance beam on Tuesday, and took home the bronze medal, following Chinese Olympians, Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, who won gold and silver, respectively . She previously came in third place on balance beam during the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well.