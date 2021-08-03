Cancel
Fresnillo shares jump as higher metals production lifts profit

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Shares in Fresnillo (LON:FRES) were trading higher on Tuesday after the company said profit and revenue increased on the back of improved production and higher metals prices. In the first half of the year, attributable silver production increased 2.7% versus H1 2020 to 27.5 moz. Attributable gold production...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresnillo#Gold Production#Metals Prices#Precious Metals#Silver#Investing Com
Comments / 0

Community Policy