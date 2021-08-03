Julio Cesar La Cruz, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov To Fight For Gold At Heavyweight

Julio Cesar La Cruz will now vie for his second Gold medal, advancing on a day that wasn't entirely kind to Cuba's boxing team. Having already captured Gold in 2016 Rio as a light heavyweight, La Cruz now looks to join a small handful of Olympians to run the tables in two separate weight divisions. He advances to the heavyweight final following a three-round decision win over Brazil's Abner Teixeira in their semifinal bout Tuesday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.