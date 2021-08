Time and again, we have to fill in Google Forms for multiple reasons including participating in a survey, filling in our personal details for an application, or providing feedback. While this is a tedious process by itself for many, it becomes even more cumbersome when you lose all the data you filled in a form because you accidentally closed the browser window or lost internet connection. If you are among those impacted by these issues, you will be pleased to know that Google is bringing autosave capabilities to Google Forms.