The silver price is heading into a support area

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Silver technicals are showing the silvers futures price is still in a downtrend on the 4-hour chart. The price has been making consistent lower highs and lower lows but found support at around $25/oz a few times now. Having said that, the price has dipped below to reach $24.51 and jumped back up on decent volume.

