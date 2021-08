Lee Filters has announced a new LEE100 holder designed specifically for the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ultra-wide zoom lens. The new LEE100 for the Nikon mirrorless 14-24mm lens is larger than the standard holders for the 100mm filters and is made from aluminum alloy and features what it describes as a bespoke compression system that allows for safe and secure placement on the lens barrel. The mount will lock securely on the lens without risking any damage to the barrel or hood mount. The company claims it has an optimized vignette performance by leveraging a set of visual “smart alignment” markings that will help users correctly position the LEE100 Mount on the lens as well as an integrated gasket and anti-reflective coating to protect against any light leaks.