Mango adds sweetness to salad supper

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet, juicy mangoes are in season now. They’re a treat, and a sweet and colorful addition to this salad supper. Here are some tips on how to handle a mango. Mangoes continue to ripen after they are picked. Keep them at room temperature until they yield to gentle pressure. To speed up the ripening, place mangoes in a covered bowl or paper bag.

