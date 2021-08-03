Save Up To 69% On SanDisk Memory Cards

Looking for the best SD memory cards for Sony a7 III mirrorless camera? Here are the top recommended SD cards for Sony a7 III. The new Sony a7 III ($1,998 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama) mirrorless camera comes with two SD memory card slots: The card slot 1 supports ultra-fast UHS-II SD memory cards while the Card Slot 2 is compatible with UHS-I memory cards. As we all know, every second matters in photography, so a fast enough memory card is a must for serious photographers. So, if you want to shoot 4K video with the Sony a7 III, a fast UHS-II SD memory card is a must, or you will have to wait longer for the buffer to clear and before you can start taking photos again: Fast write speed provides fast buffer clearing time between burst shots optimizing your shooting experience. Fast read speed can let large files such as 4K video or a bunch of high-resolution images by continuous shooting transfer to PC in seconds.