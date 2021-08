(CNN) — The 2021 summer travel season started out full of hope and promise, but by the day, two words are threatening to dismantle it all. This more transmissible variation of the coronavirus was first detected in India in February, just when the United States and some other places around the world were starting to really gear up their vaccination efforts. It turned out to be a race against time: vaccines vs. Delta. And just like all other waves of the pandemic, travel feels the Covid impact quick and hard.