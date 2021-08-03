Cancel
Wolfe City, TX

Lucas announcement hearing reset again

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyMTF_0bG7Senm00

It will be a few more weeks before a trial date may be announced in the case of a former Wolfe City Police Department officer who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city almost 10 months ago.

Shaun Lucas remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, being held in lieu of $1 million bond. Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

Records with the 354th District Court indicate a hearing had been scheduled Monday for a final announcement, which could have meant a tentative trial date was pending.

However, Judge Keli Aiken reset the announcement hearing for September 8.

The Hunt County District Courts are attempting to catch up from more than a year when trials could not be set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday morning, there were 10 pending murder cases and three manslaughter cases pending in the Hunt County court system, along with multiple cases of armed robbery and other major felonies.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the murder indictment naming Lucas, 23, of Lone Oak during its monthly session in November 2020.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

Greenville, TX
Media Account for The Herald-Banner

