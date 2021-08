IOS 15 is officially on the way, with a bunch of new features such as an update to the Wallet app that lets you carry digital versions of government-issued ID cards like your drivers license on your iPhone. We don't know much about the update right now, but according to code uncovered by 9to5Mac in the latest version of iOS 15 for developers, Apple could be using facial recognition selfies to validate your digital ID cards when adding them to your wallet.