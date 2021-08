A Conway woman suspected in a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash is behind bars in the county jail and is also now charged in a felony case. Constance E. Hendrix, 38, was formally charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended CDL, a Class C misdemeanor; careless and prohibited driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and no liability insurance, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a Tuesday crash that left one woman injured.